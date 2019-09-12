WESTBROOK — With the hope of starting work next fall, the firm behind the Westbrook Common revitalization project held a second workshop Tuesday to hone in the what finer details residents prefer for the space.

“The meeting was about really nailing that feeling. Westbrook definitely has a feeling, and that is something we heard, that some plans just didn’t fit Westbrook,” said Regina Leonard, project manager with Milone & Macbroom.

The master plan involves turning the downtown Common into a partially hardscaped, partially grassy open space that would easily allow for events and activities to be held there.

It also calls for space for outdoor dining along with murals and other public art. A small pavilion stage would run along the portion of the Common that is open to Main Street, with parallel parking available along the sidewalks for food trucks and visitors. The space would be accessible to snow plows so that it could be used in winter.

“I’m excited because it’s dead looking out (in the Common) and this plan, people would actually want to hang out here and be in Westbrook,” Althea Denk Mire said, the only youth to give input at the meeting.

An earlier public workshop focused on the overall master plan by Milone & Macbroom in Portland. The second public workshop, held at Quill Books & Beverages, drew about 30 participants and was centered on the smaller details, such as types of outdoor seating and the number of trash receptacles. Around the store were poster boards with numerous pictures. Participants put green stickers on things they liked and red on what they didn’t.

Leonard hopes to have the bid documents finalized this winter, with bids out for the job in February, and construction ideally beginning fall 2020.

“People can still give input by visiting our website, taking our survey online, and there is a forum to talk on our website that is frankly underutilized,” Leonard said.

In February, the City Council awarded the $95,510 design contract for the project on the Common. The design work is being funded with money from the Westbrook Environmental Improvement Corporation. Construction of the project is expected to cost upwards of $500,000.

For more information, or to provide input, visit www.planthecommon.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: