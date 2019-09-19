The Westbrook American reported on Sept.16, 1959, that North Gorham was holding a fall festival Sept. 19 with several events, including a water skiing exhibition on the Presumpscot River, a fireman’s muster and a public supper.

The paper reported on Sept. 23, 1959, that Westbrook’s Sharon Pinkham, daughter of Agnes Pinkham, had entered the School of Nursing at Bellevue Hospital in New York City.

