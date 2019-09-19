The purpose of this letter is to say publicly some things that should have been said a long time ago.

Our city needs to address the greed of big landlords here, and the best way to do it is by defining discrimination. Taxpayers fund programs to help veterans, seniors and the disabled. Many companies respond by keeping their rates out of reach, which keeps the most needy out of their buildings.

I was raised in property management and there is no shortage of schemes used regularly to not just drive people out of their apartments, but also to keep them out. These are human beings – your child or perhaps your parent.

In our city we say “keep it local,” yet we drive our workers into an overflowing shelter that many never escape. Will we keep looking the other way, or will we listen to those who have lost their voice?

Trying to fix these issues from the inside has never worked because many have been given a free pass – these practices are still legal. In southern Maine, many who served our country now live in the woods; those of us aiding them are threatened with fines, yet those responsible for driving them there walk free.

We need a fair Portland where all people can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. If not us, who? If not now, when? It’s time for the citizens of our city to stand together and demand our voices be heard.

Adam Rice

Portland

