I am a registered Maine Democrat and have been for most of my adult life. That being said, like many other Maine Democrats, I have voted for a candidate from the Republican Party because I felt they were the most qualified candidate.

I voted for Bill Cohen, Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins as moderate Republicans willing to work across the aisle in the Senate to accomplish the best solutions for the people of Maine and the nation.

But although I previously voted for Collins, her most recent voting record has convinced me to vote for whoever is opposing her in the next election. I am convinced that she is more concerned about what our current president will tweet about her if she opposes him or speaks out regarding the dangerous direction our country is currently heading toward.

My opinion of Susan Collins has changed, and I hope other Maine voters feel the same.

Eric Pettengill

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: