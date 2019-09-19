I am a registered Maine Democrat and have been for most of my adult life. That being said, like many other Maine Democrats, I have voted for a candidate from the Republican Party because I felt they were the most qualified candidate.
I voted for Bill Cohen, Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins as moderate Republicans willing to work across the aisle in the Senate to accomplish the best solutions for the people of Maine and the nation.
But although I previously voted for Collins, her most recent voting record has convinced me to vote for whoever is opposing her in the next election. I am convinced that she is more concerned about what our current president will tweet about her if she opposes him or speaks out regarding the dangerous direction our country is currently heading toward.
My opinion of Susan Collins has changed, and I hope other Maine voters feel the same.
Eric Pettengill
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham ponders next move in manager search
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Sept. 19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.