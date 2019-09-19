Kids Safety Day

The annual Kid’s Safety Day is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Hannaford Drive with free hot dogs and refreshments.

Police cars, firetrucks, an ambulance and a race car will be on view along with an opportunity to go through a smoke house. Other events include a “crime scene”and K9 unit demonstrations, face painting, a bike rodeo and blood pressure screening.

Poetry reminder

A poetry series resumes at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Continuum for Creativity, 1 Westbrook Common, Suit 2, next to Westbrook House of Pizza.

The program features Marcia Brown and Heather Day. A $4 donation is suggested and plenty of free parking is available.

