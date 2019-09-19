Voters nix fire truck

Buxton voters in a special meeting on Sept. 11 narrowly defeated a proposal to buy a new firetruck costing $856,185.20, Town Clerk John Myers reported.

Voters rejected the proposal 74-69.

Under the proposal, voters were asked whether to approve spending up to $85,619 as the first payment for a ladder truck under a 10-year lease-purchase agreement. Money for a truck would have been appropriated from the town’s undesignated surplus fund.

The meeting, Myers said, was to start at 7 p.m. but was delayed 28 minutes because of checking and registering a large turnout of voters. It adjourned at 9:27 p.m.

Barrel of fun

The Buxton Harrison Historical Society is hosting a talk and tour by Matt Albrecht, owner and founder of River Drive Cooperage and Millwork, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the business, 600 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. Albrecht works with companies all over the world repairing, selling, reconditioning, recycling and buying wooden barrels. Participants may also sample barrel-aged products. The suggested donation is $10, seniors $8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: