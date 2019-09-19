USM celebrates dining hall makeover

The University of Southern Maine on Sept. 13 celebrated the $2.5 million renovation of Brooks Dining Hall on its Gorham campus.

USM President Glenn Cummings joined representatives of Sodexo Dining Services along with representatives of Connor Architecture and Landry/French Construction of Scarborough at the event.

Census coming next year

The town is advising residents about the U.S. census that will begin in 2020. By April 1, 2020, letters or door knockers will be sent to every U.S. household to begin the enumeration.

Census Bureau employees (listers) have started “address canvassing” or walking through neighborhoods across the country checking addresses not verified. In-field address canvassing will continue through mid-October.

Gorham’s population was 16,381 in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau information, but a 2018 estimate pegged the town’s population at 17,651.

The town grew from census figures of 14,141 in the year 2000, up from 11,856 in 1990.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 11 that the U.S. public debt was $22,539,506,714,045.44.

