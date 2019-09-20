CASCO — The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has awarded funds to the towns of Casco and Windham to boost emergency response.

Casco received $125,000 for four automatic loaders for its ambulances.

Windham was awarded nearly $61,000 for operations and safety, which will go towards installing an automatic sprinkler system in a station that does not have a system yet.

