CASCO — The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has awarded funds to the towns of Casco and Windham to boost emergency response.
Casco received $125,000 for four automatic loaders for its ambulances.
Windham was awarded nearly $61,000 for operations and safety, which will go towards installing an automatic sprinkler system in a station that does not have a system yet.
