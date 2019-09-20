Fall farmers market

The Standish Historical Society will host a farmers market at Marrett House, 40 E. Ossippee Trail, from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 16. The market will feature locally produced goods. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Help plan the fun

The town’s Parks and Recreation Committee meets on the first Thursday of every month. The committee and its members help in the planning of community events throughout the year. If you would like more information or would like to join the committee, email Jen DeRice at [email protected]

Drop in for cribbage

Free drop-in cribbage sessions will be held at the Standish Municipal Center at 10 a.m. Mondays starting Sept. 30. Participants should bring a cribbage board if possible. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Ride to the fair

Standish Recreation will provide transportation to the Fryeburg Fair on Oct. 1. The group will be leaving from the Standish Municipal Center at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 3:30 p.m. The trip will cost $6 per person. Admission to the fair will be free for people over 65, and all others can purchase a ticket on site. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Contact Matthew Gregoire at [email protected]

