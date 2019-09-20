STANDISH — The Town Council is accepting applications for an interim Standish seat on the SAD 6 Board of Directors after a recent resignation.

Mark Nadeau, who had just entered his third year on the board in June, resigned Sept. 10 due to “personal health issues,” said Board Chairperson Trevor Hustus.

The interim director will serve until the next annual regional school unit election in June 2020.

Applications will be accepted until the vacancy is filled. Applicants may apply by using the form found on the town’s website, submitting a letter of interest to the town clerk, completing a committee application at the town clerk’s office or calling the town clerk to have a committee application mailed to you.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Mary Chapman at 642-4678 or at [email protected]

