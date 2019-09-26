Phillips named GBE director

Town Council Vice Chairwoman Suzanne Phillips, 43, was recently named executive director of Gorham Business Exchange.

The exchange sponsors several annual events, including Marketplace, that showcases businesses and products available in Gorham.

“I would love to help plan events and celebrate the great businesses we have in Gorham,” Phillips said in a statement this week. “One of our goals on the Town Council for the town is bringing more businesses to Gorham. I think the Business Exchange is a exceptional partner in that process.”

Phillips, a Gorham native, previously served a three-year term on the School Committee before returning to the Town Council.

Phillips succeeds Katie Sherman as the GBE director, a part-time position.

Hatch greets Gronk

Gorham Police Department Sgt. Ted Hatch recently met retired New England Patriots great Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski at the airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to a Facebook posting.

Gronk retired from the Patriots earlier this year.

Opening USM faculty concert

The opening University of Southern Maine faculty concert “Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Corthell Concert Hall on the Gorham campus.

Tickets are $15; $10, seniors, USM employees, and alumni; and $5, students. Purchase tickets in advance either online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or by calling 780-5555.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $22,610,196,598,036.67.

