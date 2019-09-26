‘Cyrus Field’ author to speak

Mary Morton Cowan will speak when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Cowan’s topic is her book “Cyrus Field’s Big Dream: The Daring Effort to Lay the First Transatlantic Telegraph Cable.” It is her second book about Field and books will be available for purchase.

She is a graduate of Westbrook High School and Bates College.

Blessings of animals

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has announced that animal lovers are invited to have their animal companions blessed at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 in the lower parking lot of St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St.

“As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. Please be sure your pets are properly secured,” the announcement said.

Westbrook is one of 14 blessing of the animals events in the state in September and October.

The blessings celebrate Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day on Oct. 4.

Woman’s club to meet

The GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club’s will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

Norma Manning, club spokeswoman, said its program would be “Housing First,” and all women are welcome to attend as guests.

Flood, Roberts in benefit ride

Retired Westbrook motorcycle cop Bob Flood and Police Chief Janine Roberts rode bikes among the 74 entered in the 19th annual Maine Children’s Cancer benefit on Sept. 22.

Flood said the ride began in the parking lot at DiMillo’s Restaurent in Portland and traveled to New Hamphire and up the Kancamagus Highway. The riders then headed down the mountain to eat in Lincoln, N.H.

Westbrook and Portland police departments escorted the bikers through their communities, Flood said.

Flood said Paul Profenno of Profenno’s in Westbrook donated three gift cards for a benefit raffle.

