Mid Coast Hospital

Landon Robert Graffam, born Sept. 12 to Marc G. Graffam and Dulce Lorena Labrada. Grandparents are Lorena and Eric Atkins of Topsham.

Vera Claire Byrnes, born Sept. 12 to Joe Taylor Adams and Kathryn L. Byrnes of Topsham. Grandparents are Randy and Susan Byrnes of York, Pennsylvania, and Charlene Horan and Jim Adams of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Logan Thomas Anderson, born Sept. 14 to Drew Randall Anderson and Reina Anderson (Nurnberger) of Freeport. Grandparents are Rhonda Nurnberger of Island Park, New York, and Mike and Tammy Anderson of Brookville, Pennsylvania.

Maddox Aiden Wiesner, born Sept. 14 to Michael Wiesner and Aftan Dianne Perry of Bath. Grandparents are Cheryl Campbell of Bath, Grace Walter of Knightdale, North Carolina, and Mark Wiesner of Bath. Great-grandparents are Eileen and Al Kapocious of Brunswick.

Reese Jacklyn Shipley, born Sept. 16 to Tylor J. Shipley and Kristin R. Pierce of Bath. Grandparents are Bruce and Carla Pierce of Daphne, Alabama, Tim and Gayna Shipley of Woolwich and Tina Fitzsimmons of Dresden. Great-grandparents are Gracie Urquhart of Wiscasset, Rosie Fitzsimmons of Cape Vincent, New York, and Jackie and Lyle Pierce of Fort Myers, Florida.

Makinzlee Evelyn Handrahan, born Sept. 16 to Henry Handrahan and Faith Lewis of Boothbay.

Norah Caroline Pelkey, born Sept. 17 to Joseph Herbert and Heather Lee Pelkey (Bisson) of Bowdoin. Grandparents are James and Cindy Bisson of Sabattus. Great-grandparents are Alfred and Carol Skelton of Harpswell and Roy and Louise Letourneau of Bowdoin.

