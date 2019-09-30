TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m., 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Community baked bean supper, with casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies, 5-6 p.m. American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 children under 12.

Public supper, including three kinds of kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, American chop suey, coleslaw, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5-6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25. $8, $3 children under 12.

Community bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, mac and cheese, homemade brown bread and biscuits, homemade pies and other desserts. 4-6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. $8, $4 children under 12.

Baked bean supper, with casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 children under 12.

