Arrests

9/22 at 1:08 a.m. Austin Bingham, 22, of Central Avenue, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Summer Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/22 at 11:54 p.m. Roan Tracey, 28, of River Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/24 at 8:06 p.m. Adam Miller, 43, of Middle Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Kaake on Middle Street.

Summonses

9/24 Mary Chubbuck, 58, of Circle Drive, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook in Woolwich on a charge of violating conditional release.

9/26 Joseph Hart, 31, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on State Road on charges of operating without a license beyond restrictions, and violation of conditional release.

9/27 Nicholas Patterson, 22, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/27 Molena Ward, 21, of Winter Street Court, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/27 A 17-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of criminal trespassing. Another 17-year-old Bath boy was issued summonses on charges of possession of liquor by a juvenile and criminal trespassing.

Fire calls

9/23 at 9:05 p.m. Odor investigation on Washington Street.

9/24 at 12:56 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

9/24 at 7:31 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

9/26 at 11:54 a.m. Mulch fire on Centre Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Sept. 23-29.

