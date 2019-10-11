PORTLAND – Capisic Meadows is a 7-lot subdivision off Bancroft St. near Capisic Pond and at the edge of Redlon Woods, part of the Portland Land Bank. A place to ramble and roam, Redlon Woods is one of the untamed, public green spaces in the middle of neighborhoods that have made Portland the original Forest City.

Rosemont is a paragon of Portland green living. Getting a newly built home in this family-oriented neighborhood is a treat. You can walk or ride a bike to Rosemont Market and Bakery, Longfellow Elementary School’s playground, Deering High School’s tennis courts and playing fields and of course Capisic Pond, an 18-acre nature preserve beloved by bird watchers.

With fewer homes being built in the development than could have been permitted, a good portion of the mature trees on the site have been preserved, blending the new construction into the established neighborhood. A small association fee will cover the drainage easement that will help keep newly rejuvenated Capisic Pond a beautiful park for years to come.

Construction of these modern, farmhouse-style houses is by Letarte Bros. Construction, who are known for building relationships with clients, thoughtful design details and high-quality craftsmanship. One home has sold and two are under construction to be available at the end of the year. Reserving a home pre-construction will open up your choice of amenities and finishing touches.

The developer is a former neighboring homeowner who acquired the land from the Herrick family. Stuart Herrick Jr. was a prominent osteopathic physician in Maine for over 40 years. Benjamin Way is the new, quiet single-entrance street the homes are on, named in memorial after one of Dr. Herrick’s sons.

One home has sold and one unit to be completed will be ready for move-in this fall. If you’re seeking Portland real estate in a walkable neighborhood for your family, Capisic Meadows is the place to settle down.

The David Banks Team is hosting an open house at Capisic Meadows on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Prices at Capisic Meadows start at $499,000.

For more information, visit davidbanksteam.com/development/capisic-meadows or contact David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous