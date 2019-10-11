I am an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and I have a disability. I cannot walk very far or drive. I get around using paratransit services, the bus and taxis, but the current transportation system doesn’t work very well for me. I end up spending half my paycheck so I can get to work on time.

That’s why I am excited that the Greater Portland Council of Governments is partnering with underrepresented communities to open up transportation planning and the decision-making process to include more people like me.

You can learn more about new opportunities to get involved here: pactsplan.org/about-pacts/public-participation.

Mireille Kabongo

Portland

