Ed Suslovic is the best choice for the District 3 City Council seat.

We all benefit from projects that Ed championed. Every morning, I walk my dog in Capisic Pond Park, a public land project that Ed spearheaded as our city councilor. Ed chaired the Hall School building committee; our kids attend the new Amanda Rowe school. Thanks to Ed’s leadership, all Portland high school students, as well as all University of Southern Maine students, faculty and staff, can commute via public bus. He’s partnering with the Friends of Woodfords Corner to make our neighborhoods more pedestrian-friendly.

Finally, Ed has been a strong advocate for our community in regards to the homeless shelter relocation. As city councilor and as an active community member, Ed shows up for District 3.

Ed is a good neighbor and a stalwart leader. He has the experience and dedication to lead. And that’s why he has my vote Nov. 5.

Rebecca Nisetich

Portland

