I am voting for Tae Chong for Portland City Council, District 3.

Tae believes in Portland and he believes in the ability of all of its residents to succeed. As a school board member, Tae advocated for equity in our public schools and learning opportunities for all Portland children. In his professional work, Tae has worked at both Coastal Enterprises and Catholic Charities in roles where he has mentored immigrants who aspire to start their own businesses. He also worked to connect them with financing and to help integrate them with local organizations.

On the council, Tae will be an advocate for every resident of District 3. He will take his developed skills of empathy, listening and reason to City Hall to make informed and thoughtful decisions for District 3. I trust Tae, and I am excited to support his candidacy for council. I encourage my neighbors to join me.

Peggy Cloutier

Portland

