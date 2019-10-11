I am voting for Tae Chong for Portland City Council, District 3.
Tae believes in Portland and he believes in the ability of all of its residents to succeed. As a school board member, Tae advocated for equity in our public schools and learning opportunities for all Portland children. In his professional work, Tae has worked at both Coastal Enterprises and Catholic Charities in roles where he has mentored immigrants who aspire to start their own businesses. He also worked to connect them with financing and to help integrate them with local organizations.
On the council, Tae will be an advocate for every resident of District 3. He will take his developed skills of empathy, listening and reason to City Hall to make informed and thoughtful decisions for District 3. I trust Tae, and I am excited to support his candidacy for council. I encourage my neighbors to join me.
Peggy Cloutier
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Don’t rush Clean Elections amendment onto Portland city ballot
-
Columns
Marc A. Thiessen: Trump’s cry that America is fighting ‘endless wars’ is a canard
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Chong will be informed advocate for District 3
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ethan Strimling fights for the people
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Educator’s life well lived holds lessons for all of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.