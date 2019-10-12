Saco voters, I urge you to re-elect Mayor Marston Lovell.

I worked with Mayor Lovell when I served as a city councilor and mayor. I found him to be perceptive, informed and dedicated to making our community one that is welcoming, well managed and provides an outstanding education for our children.

His approach to governing is based on the belief that each person matters, that all opinions should be heard and that an open and transparent government serves us best.

Mayor Lovell’s life experiences, including his military service and elected positions as county commissioner, ward councilor and mayor, have provided him with knowledge and experience that benefit Saco.

On Nov. 5, vote for an individual who has earned our trust, demonstrated his leadership and will always work to ensure Saco is a community that we can proudly call home.

Vote for Mayor Marston Lovell.

Ron Michaud

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: