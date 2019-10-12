Although Yarmouth’s reflecting on zoning concerns, including considering a historic preservation ordinance (Oct. 1), is not necessarily a bad thing, I believe it is important to recognize that all residents or artistic-historic consultants do not necessarily share the same tastes.

Main Street currently includes a number of structures of varying designs, some attractive and some not, depending on the viewer. The presence of a gas station and a Dunkin’ Donuts may not be considered historic, but they are likely appreciated by many residents. In fact, some of the character of Main Street itself relies on the diversity of structures, including a library, restaurants, lumber supply, town hall and other establishments, all within walking distance.

I take exception to categorically designating the appealing Shepley Weld redevelopment a success, while criticizing the “starkly modern … facade” of 90 Main St. Although I was sad to see Goff’s go, I think the new 90 Main St. building design is much more attractive than the old. Maybe we should be more ready to embrace an eclectic set of Main Street structures rather than imagining a “historic” assemblage of highly attractive, 18th-century structures that never existed.

Doug Robertson

Yarmouth

