I’m supporting Tae Chong for the District 3 City Council seat because he’s been fighting for our city for decades. Tae brings experience, leadership and pragmatism that will be an asset to our current City Council.
Tae’s track record of helping our community get stronger includes leading the Portland Jobs Alliance, on Portland’s school board, where he fought for greater equity in our schools, and in his current role at Catholic Charities, helping countless immigrants open their own businesses.
Tae has lived in the district for decades and will work to make you proud. I urge District 3 voters to vote for Tae Chong on Nov. 5.
Justin Alfond
Portland
