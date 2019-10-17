The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 21, 1959, that Jennie Jones, a longtime employee in Westbrook City Hall, left on a flight for California where she would work for her brother who operated a motel.
Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Barden of Church Street in Gorham entertained a couple from Maryland.
