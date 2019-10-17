WINDHAM — Mark Wisecup of Windham was recently honored for his dedication to service at the 33rd annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

Wisecup, a volunteer at Camp Sunshine in Casco and a 20-year Navy SEAL commander, was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

In 2014, Wiscup established the SEALs for Sunshine initiative, which raises funds for the camp, spreads awareness and supports military families who have a child with a life-threatening illness.

Four other recipients were also honored.

