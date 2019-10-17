Music

Oct. 18

Faculty Concert Series: A Vocal Smorgasbord Featuring Malinda Haslett, soprano, and the University of Southern Maine Vocal Faculty, 8 p.m.,Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors,USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Oct. 24

Country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, with guests Don Roy and Jay West, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. FMI: raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events/

Oct. 26

Fiddle-icious, with special guests country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, 7 p.m., Gorham High School Auditorium. Tickets: $15 at fiddleicious.com/performances/, under 18 free.

Theater

Oct. 17-Oct. 26

“Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $15, pay-what-you-like Oct. 17 & 24, at sacorivertheatre.org.

Oct. 18-Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Dance

Oct. 18-19

Portland Ballet’s “Tales by Poe,” 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $35 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students with ID, $10 under 12 at portlandballet.org.

Oct. 19

Portland Ballet’s “Spooktacular,” a family-friendly afternoon of Halloween-inspired dance, raffle drawing, Costume Parade at intermission, 2 p.m. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 children at portlandballet.org.

Poetry

Oct. 19

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, Linda Aldrich, Portland poet laureate; Nick Coulombe, former co-host of Port Veritas slam poetry, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. $4 suggested donation.

Art

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” with particpating artists Martha Armstrong, Ben Aronson, Gideon Bok, Sascha Braunig, Bernard Chaet, Susanna Coffey, Aaron Fink, Jon Imber, Dinorá Justice, David Kapp, György Kepes, Kayla Mohammadi, Jim Ritchie, Ann Weber, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

