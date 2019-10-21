PORTLAND — The City Council’s Legislative Committee voted unanimously, 3-0, at its Oct. 15 meeting to recommend the City Council send out the ranked choice voting charter amendment to the voters at the primary election in March 2020.
A final vote and public hearing is scheduled for the City Council’s Nov. 18 meeting.
Fair Elections Portland made the push to introduce ranked choice voting for municipal elections and circulated a petition this summer to have voters weigh in on it in November, but failed to get enough signatures.
