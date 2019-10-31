Music

Nov. 1-3

Broadway Baby: A Sondheim 90th Celebration, performed by University of Southern Maine music majors, Edward Reichert directing, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, 780-5555.

Nov. 2

The Renovators, original music drawing from the influences of blues, country, roots rock, soul, Motown, gospel and New Orleans sounds, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10.

Nov. 4

Home Free – Dive Bar Saints World Tour, 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50 reserved, $5 increase day of show, waterfrontconcerts.com or 800-745-3000.

Nov. 9

“Unfinished Masterpieces,” Mozart’s “Mass in C Minor,” Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8 in B minor,” Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra with USM Chorale and select high school choirs, 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, 780-5555.

Nov. 15

Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, 780-5555.

Nov. 17

Pete Seeger’s “The Incompleat Folk Singer,” a Canadian Tribute to an American Hero with Mark Hellman, 3-4:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15 at 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Theater

Through Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Nov. 15-24

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 22-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 17 & 24, Windham High School, 404 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets: $14 adults, $12 children, students, seniors, at whstheater.tix.com, 893-1741.

“The Love of the Nightingale,” by Timberlake Wertenbaker, directed by Rachel Price Cooper,

Nov. 15-16, 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 20-21, 5 p.m.; Nov. 24, 2 p.m.; Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16 general admission, $8 students/youth, $12 seniors 60 and up, faculty, staff and alumni at maine.edu/theatre.

Art

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

