BRUNSWICK – Lois E. Hyde, 85, of Brunswick and (Brownville) Schoodic Lake Maine, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019 in Deerfield, N.H. Lois was born April 13, 1934 in Brunswick to Gerald and Winifred (Darby) Gott and was the oldest of their seven children.

Lois attended Brunswick High School and graduated with her best friend Pam Lehman (Johnson) in 1952. Lois met Andy Hyde not too long after and they were married in 1953. They resided at Foreside Road, Topsham, and raised two sons there. Lois and Andy later retired to their camp on Schoodic Lake. They spent winters in Florida and made friends everywhere they went.

Andy passed in 2007 and after that Lois spent much of her time in Brunswick where she lived with her youngest brother Marshall.

Lois moved to Epping, N.H. in 2015 to live with her son and his family and eventually transitioned to care for dementia at the Inn at Deerfield.

Lois is survived by her sons Kevin Hyde and Jeff Hyde; her grandchildren Jessika, Kaitlyn, Kassidy, Delaney, Josh, and Dallas; her great-grandchildren Maddie, Laythan, Sophia, Eli and Porter; her brothers Merle and Marshall, her sisters Mary Ellen and Pat. She was predeceased by her brothers Brud (Gerald), Lee (Victor) and Bill and her sister-in-law, Jane Gott.

Family and friends will celebrate her life privately. Lois was a special lady who touched many people thoughout her life. She will always be missed and we will never forget her.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous