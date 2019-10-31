Lions boost reading program

The Gorham Lions Club has pledged a donation of $500 to Great Falls Elementary School teacher Anna Sedenka to help her achieve her goal of buying a special book for each student at the school. The Lions will present Sedenka with a check at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the school.

Sedenka started a fundraising drive for the special reading project to purchase approximately 650 books so a school-wide special curriculum can be designed in conjunction with students reading the books.

Former chief checks in

Retired Gorham Police Chief Daniel Jones, responding to an American Journal Facebook message, wrote that his retirement is going well. He retired in September and left Gorham bound for Florida.

“I am doing exactly what I had hoped. I have spent all my time visiting with friends and family,” Jones wrote.

Jones also praised the appointment of Christopher Sanborn as his successor. “Chief Sanborn has devoted 30 years of service to the people of Gorham,” Jones wrote. “There is no one who is more knowledgeable and more prepared to take over as chief. It is a win for the police department and for the town of Gorham.”

