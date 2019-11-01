WINDHAM — Over 400 people attended the 12th Annual Triple B – Boots, Band and BBQ at Riding to the Top on Oct. 19 and raised over $200,000 to benefit the therapeutic riding center.

This year’s event paid homage to many “RTT superheroes,” including riders, horses, volunteers, long-time supporters and sponsors.

The Triple B is RTT’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year, funding over a third of annual program expenses. To date, the event has raised over $1.2 million.

“This event is all about community. We receive tremendous support from start to finish,” said RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson.

