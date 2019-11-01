NEW GLOUCESTER — Planson International, a global IT solutions provider, recently received the Business Friend of Education Award from the Maine School Boards Association.

Planson was nominated for the award by the SAD 15 School Board, and it was presented at the Maine School Management Association’s Annual Fall Conference in Augusta on Oct. 24.

The company has purchased a van for the Gray-New Gloucester high school alternative education program, provided more than $30,000 to help build a greenhouse to support hands-on science education and hosted paid high school interns, among other projects.

Planson also recently won first place in the small business category of Maine’s best places to work, as awarded by independent research firm Best Companies Group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: