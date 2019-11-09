WORCESTER, Mass. – Edward Coleman Hall, 97, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester, Mass. He was born on May 31, 1922 in Lynn, Mass. to Preston and Rachel Hall but lived in Worcester for most of his youth. At the age of 14, he received the Key to the City for rescuing two girls from drowning at Coes Pond. He told the story to encourage others to be willing to put others above self.

Ed was educated in the Worcester schools and graduated from Hebron Academy. Following graduation, he began college at the University of Maine. World War II interrupted Ed’s education when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was trained as a B-24 pilot and flew 39 missions in the Pacific Theater during the war.

Ed returned from the service, married the love of his life, Dorothy Moran of Portland, and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ed soon established his own company, first in Bridgeport, Conn., and then in Worcester. Ed and his wife, Dottie, raised their six children in Holden, Mass.

While running his company and raising a young family, Ed volunteered his time, both as a selectman for the Town of Holden for 12 years and for many charitable organizations. He served on the boards of the Mohegan Council Boy Scouts, the Montachusett Council Girl Scouts, and Heifer Project among others. Ed’s true passion was being a proud member of Rotary International from 1963 until his death. He served as president in the Worcester Rotary Club. Following retirement he proudly served as district governor in 1987-88 and participated in rotary international projects in many foreign countries. Ed worked in 51 Haitian communities during his 20 trips helping the people to build and maintain solar powered irrigation systems so that the small groups could become more self sufficient. He was proud of the heritage of service to others that his family has continued to take part in whether through Rotary or other groups that serve.

Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy Moran Hall, in 2015; his parents, Preston and Rachel Hall; his sisters, Evelyn Hall Russell and Katharine Hall Baker.

He is survived and dearly remembered by his brother, Preston “Skip” Hall of West Boylston, Mass.; his children, Katharine Hall Perkins of South Portland, Susan Hall Sullivan and her husband, Joseph of Holden, Edward Hall Jr. and his wife, Molly Montgomery of Yarmouth, Richard Hall and his wife, Andrea of Portland, Donald Hall and his wife, Pamela of Moravian Falls, N.C., and Kristina Tabor-Hall and her wife, Holly of Andover, N.H. He was the proud grandfather of eleven grandchildren, Dustin and Jason Perkins, Khun Porl, Glenn and Mark Sullivan, Corinne Sullivan Balyk, Jackson and Carter Hall, Daniel and Katharine Hall, and Sandra McNally; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family thanks the staff at the Knollwood Nursing Center for Ed’s care over the last two years.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed’s family on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.milesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

Edward C. Hall ‘48 and Dorothy Moran Hall ‘43 Scholarship Fund,

University of Maine Foundation

2 Alumni Place

Orono, ME 04469

the Rotary Foundation

(www.rotary.org/en/donate)

or to a charity of

your choice

