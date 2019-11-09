FALMOUTH – Ruth Kazanzides (Vogel), passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born Oct. 26, 1935 in Weinfelden, Switzerland.

She met John Kazanzides in New York City, during a trip to the United States. Already fluent in Swiss, German, French and English, she decided to learn Greek and surprised him by speaking Greek to his family and friends. They married in 1960 and settled in Weehawken and then Ridgefield, New Jersey to raise three children, Peter, Helen (Budri), and Doris (King).

Ruth worked part-time as a bookkeeper in addition to caring for their children, as John’s job at Sheraton required frequent long-term travel. Ruth and John moved to Scituate, Mass. and Miami, Fla. before settling in Falmouth where they helped their daughter, Helen, establish the European Bakery. Ruth brought her bookkeeping skills to the bakery, handling all the finances for the family business.

She enjoyed gardening, skiing, sewing, knitting and traveling around the world, and spending time with her grandchildren in Maine, Maryland and North Carolina.

She is survived by her children, her daughter and sons-in-law, Emil Budri, Elisa Hartman, and Lee King; her grandchildren. Nicole and Mary Budri, Benjamin and Zoe Kazanzides, Jacob, Henry, and Matthew King. She is also survived by her brothers, Kurt and Marcel Vogel in Switzerland; and by many other friends and family around the world.

At Ruth’s request, services will remain private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME, 04103. 775-3763.

In lieu of flowers,

donations will be made in Ruth’s memory to

USCG

coastguardfoundation.org

394 Taugwonk Rd.

Stonington, CT 06378

1-860-535-0786

or to

Autism Society of America

4340 East-West Hwy

Suite 350

Bethesda, MD 20814

