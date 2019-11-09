PORTLAND – Following a long illness, Jim D. Hinman of Portland, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.

Jim was born in Sarasota, Fla. on Sept. 20, 1943, but soon moved to Falmouth with his parents in his youth. He attended local schools, including Falmouth High School, as well as Proctor Academy.

While spending most of his life in various capacities at Blue Rock Industries, he also taught skiing at Sugarloaf, Pleasant Mountain, Wildcat and Aspen. While skiing for the United States Demonstration Ski Team, Jim was one of the first Americans to ski on the other side of the Iron Curtain in the early 1970s. Later in his active life, Wyoming and Jackson Hole and the Snake River, in particular, found a special place in Jim’s heart. His home in Wilson, Wyo. was his constant source of joy, and became an environment where Jim could share his love of the mountains with the people he loved. He also lived to motorcycle, fish, golf, landscape, spend time boating on Casco Bay, and strike up conversations with anyone, anywhere.

Jim is survived by his two sons, Jay D. Hinman and Stephen P. Hinman; as well as his granddaughters, Avalon and Pepper.

A private service will be held at a later date.

