PORTLAND – Jacob Kenneth Leger, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly in Portland on Nov. 4, 2019. Born in Fitchburg, Mass. on August 27, 1981, Jacob grew up in Dover-Foxcroft. In 1997, he was recruited by Labseven, a hip-hop collective group. Throughout the group’s duration, Labseven released four studio albums. Jacob was also a member of the heavy metal band, Claymore Minds, which in 2004 performed at the legendary CBGB in New York City. In 2016 he achieved a certificate in plumbing at SMMC.

All those that knew Jacob were touched by his kind soul, unique energy, and passion for heavy metal. His hobbies included art, doting on his cats, and creating epic guitar riffs to his metal masterpieces, including his one-man metal project entitled, Improvlamov.

He is predeceased by his sister, Heather Leger.

He is survived by his parents, Joyce Sky and Kenneth Leger; his siblings, Bethany Leger and Daniel Leger; his nephews and nieces; and his beloved pets.

Celebrations of life will be held on Monday, Nov, 11 at 3 p.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland and additionally on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous