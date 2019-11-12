SCARBOROUGH – Roger Franck, 89, died at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough, Maine, on November 8, 2019, attended by his family. Roger was born in Van Buren, Maine, the son of Albert Franck and Rosette Helsley. He was predeceased by a son Brian and leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, a daughter, Andrea Lariviere from Manchester, N.H., a son, Matthew Franck and his wife, Elizabeth from Berlin, Conn.; two granddaughters, Nicole Anne Lariviere and Chaela Franck; a great-granddaughter, Adrianna Grace Boisvert, two sisters, Pricilla Violette of Van Buren and Jeannine Desjardins of Topsham. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Roger graduated from Van Buren High in 1949 and worked for the family grocery and meat business until he joined the Navy in January, 1951, and was stationed in Texas. On his discharge, he worked again for his father for several years, then worked at the Limestone Air Force base Commissary for 26 years before retiring.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Rossignol, in 1953, and they enjoyed life together for 67 years. They were best friends.

Roger enjoyed the simple things in life and he enjoyed and loved his family. He was an honest and hardworking man and appreciated all that God gave him and he loved his God. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough for the excellent care and love given to Roger by administration and staff. They did everything they could to make Roger feel at home and be comfortable. The family could not be more grateful.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Saco, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Roger’s memory may be made to:

Maine Veterans Home

290 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous