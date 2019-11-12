PORTLAND – Mrs. Marsha (Richards) Bingler, 76, died peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home at the Atrium, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 22, 1943, to Dr. Charles F. and Marguerite (Ringler) Richards, in Wilmington, Del. After graduating from Alexis I. DuPont High School in 1961, she attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

While at Chatham she met her one true love, John H. Bingler Jr. They married in Wilmington on August 7, 1965. After spending their early married years in the Washington, D.C. area where she worked for Senator J. Caleb Boggs, they settled back in Pittsburgh and raised their children.

Marsha proudly called herself a “professional volunteer”, active in her community, volunteering for many political campaigns, and serving as the President of the League of Women Voters in Pittsburgh. She was passionate about politics throughout her life. Above all else, Marsha was devoted to her family and adored her children and grandchildren. She proudly supported her grandchildren in their various sporting events and concerts. While she didn’t especially enjoy cooking, she always offered to lead the clean-up crew. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Elvis. She loved lobster bakes and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. She had so many special life-long friends that she kept in close touch with, including those she grew up with, members of Girl Scout Troop #72, college classmates, the Pittsburgh DGIs, and her Danish “sister”, Irene Holst Gerdes and her family, just to name a few.

In addition to her husband, Marsha was predeceased by her sister, Ann Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Scott and “favorite son-in-law”, John, of Portland, her son, Michael Bingler and his wife, Amber Hoffman, of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Allie, Nathan, John Jr. and his wife, Darleen, and Christin Scott of Portland, Katherine Hoffman and Ella and Lucy Bingler of Orlando; great-grandchildren, Stella and Kieran Scott, her brother-in-law, Len Phillips of South Dartmouth, Mass., and many special friends at The Cedars in Portland.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aging Excellence and Hospice of Southern Maine for their exceptional care during her brief illness.

A celebration of Marsha’s life is planned for later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choosing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choosing.

