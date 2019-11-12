PORTLAND – Viola “Vicky” Grace Hodgkins, 87, of Westbrook, Maine, passed away on November 9, 2019. Vicky is now enjoying her eternal home in heaven.Vicky was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Brooks, Maine, to Arthur and Ida Hall. She graduated from Deering High in Portland in 1950. She married her lifelong partner, Glenwood Hodgkins, on June 25, 1950. They had been married 42 years when he passed away on February 13, 1992.Vicky worked part-time throughout their marriage but her main goal was to raise her four children. For many years, Vicky did about every job at South Portland Nazarene Church, from teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, the Boy and Girl Scout program to serving on the board and serving many funeral dinners.Vicky was predeceased by her husband, Glenwood, her parents, Arthur and Ida Hall and her brother, Russell Hall. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Crimmin of Westbrook; her four children, Glenn Hodgkins of Old Orchard Beach, Linda Maxwell of Cape Elizabeth, Julie Houde of Westbrook, and Mike Hodgkins of Redwood, Calif. She had seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Vicky’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home for taking wonderful care of our mom.Vicky’s life will be celebrated at South Portland Nazarene Church, 525 Highland Ave., South Portland on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

