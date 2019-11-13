BUXTON – Ray Alan Burnett, 75, of Buxton, Maine, passed away at home on Nov. 10, 2019, after a long illness. He was surrounded by family and loved ones, as he wished.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Ray was raised in the Portland, Maine, area by his mother, Ruth Farrar. In 1963, Ray married Donna (Benoit) Burnett, whom he met while they were studying at the Portland School of Art. Ray retired to Buxton after living in the Danvers, Mass., area for more than 40 years where he worked as a Statistical Processing Engineer.

Ray was a true Renaissance man; a gifted musician who played professionally over several decades. Along with his wife, he enjoyed art, antiques, classic film, photography, and travel and enthusiastically shared these with his family, friends, and many fans.

Above all, Ray cherished the important things in life – his family and his faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Most recently, he attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Buxton, Maine, where he served as an elder and worshipped among many close friends whom he embraced as extended family.

Ray is survived by his wife, Donna, of 56 years; his sister, Pat Krov of Wimberley, Texas, and her family, his four children (daughters, Lisa Robinson and her husband, Tony, Wendy Whitaker and her husband, Adam, Beth Mitchell and her husband, Charles, and son, Joshua and his wife, Danielle). For 34 years he was known as Grampy to his eight grandchildren (Jacob, Samuel, and Bethany Whitaker, Devon and Kyra Mitchell, and Aiden, Ryan, and Kathryn Burnett). Ray was also known as “Grampy the Great” by his four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kaitlin, Kendall, and 8-month-old, Gracelynn Rae, with whom he just shared an adorable “high-five” for the first time.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 409 Long Plains Road, Buxton, Maine 04093. Dennett Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton is respectfully handling the arrangements.

