Historical calendars

Westbrook Historical Society calendars for 2020 featuring city historical figures are now available for $20 at the society’s headquarters at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The society, open 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays, can be reached at 854-5588.

Seniors to dine

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a Thanksgiving meal at noon Monday, Nov. 18, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie. Michael McCarthy will play the piano and show movies.

Poetry series resumes

The Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Commons (facing Main Street).

The event features James McKenna, former Maine assistant attorney general, and Claire Hersom, formerly on the board of Maine Equal Justice.

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel will host the event and light fare will be available. Suggested donation is $4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: