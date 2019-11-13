Four members of Highland Lake Grange No. 87 were recognized Nov. 7 for their long term membership and dedication. Nancy Gowen, second from left, was honored for 70 years; Elizabeth Small, 55 years; and Debra Ivers, 40 years. Jane Gordon, who could not be present at the ceremony, was honored for 75 years. At far left is onlooker Kathy Gown. Overseer Mike Griffin of the Maine State Grange, right, presented the certificates. Courtesy photo

Historical calendars

Westbrook Historical Society calendars for 2020 featuring city historical figures are now available for $20 at the society’s headquarters at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The society, open 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays, can be reached at 854-5588.

Seniors to dine

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a Thanksgiving meal at noon  Monday, Nov. 18, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie. Michael McCarthy will play the piano and show movies.

Poetry series resumes

The Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Commons (facing Main Street).

The event features James McKenna, former Maine assistant attorney general, and Claire Hersom, formerly on the board of Maine Equal Justice.

Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel will host the event and light fare will be available. Suggested donation is $4.

