PORTLAND — In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will host a reception to benefit the the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen at 309 Congress St.
The reception, held by the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes, will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7, following the cathedral’s 4 p.m. Mass.
Located in the cathedral’s Guild Hall, the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen offers free meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clothing is also offered each Friday. The facility is open to people of all faiths.
If you plan to attend the reception, RSVP at www.portlanddiocese.org/cathedral-150th-anniversary by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
