Dead River earns accolades for supporting veterans

Dead River Company is the first Maine-based company to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with its Gold Medallion award, an honor from the department’s HIRE Vets program, part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017.

“We’re honored to receive this award,” said Dead River Company President and CEO Deanna Sherman. “Our company has a long history of recruiting military veterans because our motto of ‘delivering on a promise’ resonates with men and women who are mission-driven to serve others. They are independent thinkers who also work well as part of a team and who can push through sometimes adverse conditions — such as New England weather.”

Dead River Company’s selection for the Gold Medallion Award drew praise from Gov. Janet Mills, who said, “I could not be more pleased to congratulate Dead River Company on this achievement.

“This well-deserved award is not only a testament to Dead River’s support of our veterans, but it is also proof that Maine companies are national leaders in hiring those who bravely served our nation.”

Recognition

The Association of Community Cancer Centers has honored New England Cancer Specialists of Scarborough as a recipient of one of their annual 2019 Innovator Awards for its achievements in oncology care.

Best Lawyers in America, a widely recognized peer-review publication within the legal community, has ranked Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow in Portland as a tier one law firm in its 2020 edition of “Best Law Firms.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced new officers and board members. Julie Ray of Perkins Thompson is the new board president and Lex Meagher of Kennebunk Savings Bank is the new vice president, with Jeremy Handlon of Marcum LLP continuing as treasurer. Christine Hume of Kennebunk Savings Bank is the new secretary. The newest board member, Lisa Bellefleur, is the vice president of Mortgage Lending at Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

Sevee & Maher Engineers of Cumberland is expanding its portfolio of services with the addition of Roy L. Dunn, a certified industrial hygienist, to its staff.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Scot Draeger, president-elect, director of Wealth Management, general counsel and chief compliance officer for R. M. Davis in Portland, to join the newly formed Asset Management Advisory Committee, which has been chartered by the U.S. Congress. The Committee is charged with providing independent counsel, advice and recommendations to the SEC on various aspects of the global securities and asset management industries.

Open for business

Lewiston-based law firm Brann & Isaacson hosted an open house Nov. 4 at its new Portland location, located along the waterfront at 136 Commercial St.

“Our roots and headquarters remain in Lewiston, but an expanded Portland office allows us to better serve our growing client list in this part of the state,” senior partner Dan Nuzzi said. “In addition, a Portland location provides proximity to state and federal courthouses and another office to serve our national e-commerce and tax practices.”

