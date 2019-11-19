BATH – Richard “Dick” J. Guzikowski, 69, died after a protracted illness Nov. 17, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 22, 1949, in Syracuse N.Y., the son of Matthew and Monica (Waskiewicz) Guzikowski.

Richard graduated from Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse, class of 1969. Following graduation, he attended Northeastern University where he met his wife of 48 years, Jennifer (Cummings) Guzikowski. Richard graduated from Northeastern with a masters degree in clinical chemistry, after which he worked at the New England Deaconess/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in the department of pathology as a clinical chemist for 47 years. In 2017 Dick and Jennifer moved to North Bath.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jennifer Guzikowski, are his mother, Monica Guzikowski; his son, Aaron Guzikowski, his daughter-in-law, Alison Guzikowski; his three grandsons, Foster, Quint and Valis; his son, Adam Guzikowski; his brother, Robert Guzikowski, his sister-in-law, Karen Guzikowski; his niece, Emma Guzikowski; his sister-in-law, Mary Cummings; his niece, Haley Grill; his brother-in-law, Jeff Cummings as well as many cousins.

Richard was a devoted father and grandfather as well as a lover of astronomy and the outdoors. He enjoyed all types of music and was known for his fun-loving personality, indomitable spirit and lust for life. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St. in Bath. Burial will follow, after which there will be a gathering of family and friends at a location to be announced.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

CHANS Home Health Care & Hospice

60 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011

