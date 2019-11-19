HARPSWELL – Elna “Ellie” R. (Pfau) Hunter of Harpswell, peacefully departed this world to be with her lord on Nov. 14, 2019.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alan Hunter Sr.; and her son Russell C. Hunter.

Her survivors include three sons, Alan, Jr. (Susan) of Midlothian, Va., Douglas S. (Andrea) of Southwick, Mass. and Robert C. (Anne) of Henniker N.H., her daughter-in-law, Debra of West Hartford, Conn.; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Ellie was a longtime resident of Harpswell and a proud member of Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell. Interment and a graveside service will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Conn. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous