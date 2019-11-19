PHIPPSBURG – Kenneth Warren “Chip” Faulter, 61, of Phippsburg passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer and subsequent diagnosis of ALS.

He was born on May 8, 1958 in Syracuse, N.Y. Chip graduated from Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, N.Y., class of 1976 and after his first college year at Clarkson University transferred to Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. He graduated class of 1981 with a dual B.S. degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

He spent his entire 34-year career at Bath Iron Works and held various middle management positions and worked on several ship program’s engineering and design efforts.

He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth A. Faulter.

He is survived by his wife Mona; sons, Benjamin (Erin) Faulter of Bowdoin, and Michael (and fiancé Nicole) Faulter of Huntington Station, N.Y.; and grandson, Nolan Faulter of Bowdoin. He is also survived by his mother, Panalyn “Penny” Faulter of Central Square, N.Y.; and sister, Mary Lynn (Chris) House of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; nieces, Hollie (Jon) Leonardi and their children Joey and Allie of Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Nicole Spencer of Winner, S.D. Also, many treasured, long standing friendships that meant so much to him.

In lieu of flowers, our family has requested that a fund be established at the Seacoast Division of the National Model Railroad Association that will provide assistance to young people who are interested in being involved with Model Railroading. Chip was passionate about this hobby and always wanted younger people to become involved and experience the satisfaction and joy that it is always brought him. The money will help those young people that can’t otherwise afford to attend events and participate, by defraying some of the cost. If you wish you may make a donation in Chip’s name, by forwarding a check made out to Seacoast Division of the NMRA and adding in the Notes/Subject/For area at the bottom of the check “Chip Faulter Fund”. Mail to:

David Kotsonis, Treasurer

c/o Chip Faulter Fund

1 Anne’s Lane

Greenland, NH 03840-2201

