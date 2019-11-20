SCARBOROUGH – June Dyer Shaw, 83, of Scarborough passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the Gosnell House with her family by her side. June was born on Sept. 6, 1936 to Charlie Bickford and Phyllis Dunham in Portland.

June ran her own daycare in Scarborough for many years and loved each child like they were her own. She had many visitors during her final days, and she loved seeing all the kids that were a part of her life.

She was predeceased by her father Charlie Bickford, mother Phyllis Dunham, stepfather Edgar Dunham; brother Bruce Dunham; and grandson Jim Dyer.

June is survived by her son J. David Dyer and wife Gina, son James Dyer and wife Amy, daughter Grace Burnell and husband Anthony; sister Grace Donahue, brother Gene Bickford, and brother Gary Dunham. She is also survived by many grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Louise Kelley. A special thank you to Bill and Ellen Donahue for their love, help and special bond over the years.

Thank you to all the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their love and care for June in her final days.

The family of June will respect her wishes by not having a service.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

