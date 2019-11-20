GRAY – It is with great sadness the family of Glenn A. Ferreira announce that Glenn died suddenly on Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Gray, Maine. He was a teacher, musician, and a good friend to many people. Originally from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1980. In 1985, he received his B.A. degree in economics, graduating Cum Laude from the University of Lowell. He was currently working on his doctoral degree in environmental ethics from the University of New Hampshire. Prior to working on his doctorate, Glenn was employed as an IT contractor and held various positions. Additionally, Glenn worked at Anthem in South Portland for five years as a business analyst. Glenn loved music and played electric and acoustic guitar since he was a teenager. He played in bands as a teenager and wished to form his own band with original music. He also loved sports and being in the outdoors.Glenn leaves behind his wife, Susan, of 29 years, his father, Anthony G. Ferreira of Tewksbury, Mass., and brother, Douglas Ferreira of Manchester, N.H. He also leaves behind nephews, Erik, Christopher, and Matthew.A memorial visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine, on Friday, November 22, from 4-7 p.m. If you wish to donate to one of Glenn’s favorite charities/organizations in lieu of flowers please donate to:350.org,Sustainable Harvest International,or Maine Public Radio.

