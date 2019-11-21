Music

Nov. 23

Christina Zahn Graduate Voice Recital, 5 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Jazz with Brad Terry and Tony Gaboury, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Donation: $10. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance.

Bailey Giles Junior Saxophone Recital, 8 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Nov. 24

Hunter Lefebvre Senior Guitar Recital, 2 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Bonny Eagle High School select chorus, Bar Mills Community Church Concert Series, 3-4:30 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. $5-$10, barmillscommunitychurch.org.

Nov. 25

Vocal Jazz Ensembles, directed by Taylor O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.

Nov. 30

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Tickets: $15 at 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Dec. 1

Aya Wakita Senior Violin Recital and Cody Mason Senior Guitar Recital, 5 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Dec. 5

USM Jazz Ensemble, directed by Christopher Oberholtzer, 7:30 p.m., USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.

Dec. 6 & 8

“Sing We Noel,” Lake Region Community Chorus, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, Bridgton. Donations accepted.

Dec. 7

Don Roy Trio, 7:30-9 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Tickets $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Dec. 7-8

Opera Workshop Performance: Mostly Mozart, USM alumni and students, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice.

Dec. 8

Jonathan DeRoehn Senior Percussion Recital, 8 p.m. USM, Corthell Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free.

Theater

Nov. 22-24

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Windham High School, 404 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets: $14 adults, $12 children, students, seniors, at whstheater.tix.com, 893-1741.

“The Love of the Nightingale,” by Timberlake Wertenbaker, directed by Rachel Price Cooper, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 24; Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16 general admission, $8 students/youth, $12 seniors 60 and up, faculty, staff, alumni at maine.edu/theatre.

Dec. 5-8

“Almost Maine,” Westbrook Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westbrook High School auditorium, 125 Stroudwater St. Tickets available at door: $7 students, $10 adults.

Dec. 6-15

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m Dec. 6-7, 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15; Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: adults $16, student/senior $14, VIP $20. schoolhousearts.org.

Dec. 9-12

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” staged reading of Nzotake Shange’s seminal work. Check usm.maine.edu/theatre for schedule and locations.

Dec. 13-15

“Santaland Diaries,” performed by Michael Boudewyns, for mature audiences, 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Community Arts Center, Gorham. Tickets: $15 at ticketpeak.com/GAAboxoffice. FMI: [email protected], 318-0584. Fundraiser for Gorham Arts’ Special Needs Theater Program.

Dec. 14

“A Winter Wonderland Celebration,” 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham., Tickets: $10 adult, $5 children online starting Nov. 25 and at door one hour before performance. windhamtheater.org/Shows/wonderland.htm.

Art

Through Nov. 29

“Sky,” featuring work of Bridgton Art Guild members, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 207-647-2787.

Nov. 30

Art is Community X, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, Buxton. Free. Show available through Dec. 7. For private viewings, Pat Packard, 929-6472, or Susan Orfant, 642-4219. Sponsored by Saco River Art League.

Through Dec. 8

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham.

Dance

Dec. 6-7

“The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, presented by Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex. Tickets $22, increased price at the door, shovation.com. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St.

Dec. 21-22

“The Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $30-$56, boxoffice.porttix.com/overview/vicnut.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: