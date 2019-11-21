I first read with amusement, then dismay, the recent article about the city of Westbrook fining mayoral candidate Phil Spiller. In all three “violation” cases, Phil was willing to fully comply but just lacked guidance. None of which caused any issues or cost the city any time or money. It certainly appears that the city could do a better job guiding those new to politics, like Phil. And for the American Journal to report this as front page news seems even more shameful – for probably one of our most ethical and generous Westbrook community members in history.

Knowing Phil, however – who donates greater than five times the amount of these fines every year to either Westbrook community groups or municipal initiatives he is spearheading – he probably smiled over the fees. Because Westbrook is his passion, and that’s who he is. I’ve never met anyone in my life that could get kicked down like he did and yet rise up and convince you that Westbrook’s best days are still ahead.

I am also sure I’m not the only one who has never seen a local campaign like the one Phil just ran. It was bold, visionary, and had he been elected as mayor, I and many others know he would have led with the same bravado to propel Westbrook, Maine, to national leader status on so many fronts.

I think it is just a matter of time before many voters realize the incredible opportunity that was sadly missed in Westbrook during this recent election. Now instead, we have a mayor-elect who was not only banned once from City Hall for the way he treats residents and city employees and has struggled in holding down any job for any significant period of time. Thank God Phil is still – in many people’s eyes – the true leader of Westbrook and will continue doing all the great work to continue moving the city forward.

John Burke

Westbrook

