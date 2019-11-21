Step up to keep needy warm

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., is asking for help to keep Westbrook people warm this winter.

The library is seeking donations of new or handmade mittens, gloves, hats and socks. All items will be given to those in need in the Westbrook community and donations will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 2.

The library also would welcome help to decorate its tree for the annual Westbrook Festival of Trees.

Library friends meeting

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on the second floor of the library.

“We will be planning for the holiday party and future events. We are a group of people who love the library and want to see the library continue to thrive,” Friends President Kerri Frazier said. “Come bring your ideas of what you would like to see the friends do.”

